The Flash finally crosses the $100 million mark in its domestic market in the US

After initially struggling at the box office, Warner Bros’ highly anticipated DC multiverse film, The Flash, has finally surpassed the $100 million mark in its domestic market of North America. Globally, the film has earned nearly $250 million, reaching $247.93 million. While this may seem like a significant achievement, the movie had a budget of $200 million, not including promotional expenses, and is unlikely to recover its costs, let alone generate profits. The lead role of Barry Allen, also known as The Flash, is played by Ezra Miller. Barry Allen possesses superhuman speed, making him the fastest man on Earth, and he utilizes his extraordinary abilities to combat villains. His power to manipulate time becomes a central element in the film, leading to various challenges.

The Flash also garnered attention for the return of Michael Keaton as Batman, adding a nostalgic touch to the storyline. Ben Affleck’s Batman also made a special appearance, further expanding the exploration of the multiverse within the film. However, despite these notable elements, the movie struggled to attract audiences to theaters.

One contributing factor to The Flash’s underperformance is the criticism of its CGI effects. While some viewers found fault with the visual effects, director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti defended their artistic choices. They explained that the intentional distortion of the CGI was a deliberate decision to align with Barry’s perspective as the main character. Barbara dismissed concerns by sarcastically stating, “No, we used all real babies,” and Andy clarified that the distorted visuals were meant to represent Barry’s point of view and create a unique design aesthetic.

Despite the mixed reception to the CGI, The Flash generally provides an enjoyable cinematic experience. While some viewers may have reservations about certain aspects of the film, it still offers compelling storytelling and engaging performances. The Flash’s box office performance may have fallen short of expectations, but it remains a notable addition to the DC film universe.