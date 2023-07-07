Arunachal Pradesh to host 5th Junior Boy’s National Boxing championship from July 9 to 14

From July 9 to 14, the Don Bosco College ground in Arunachal Pradesh will hold the 5th Junior Boys’ National Boxing Championship.The Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association (AABA) thanked the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) for allowing them to conduct the national event, which marked a significant milestone for the state.

While highlighting the significance of the event, AABA general secretary Teli Kahi stated that it is the first national-level tournament in the northeastern state. Biri Chattum, AABA vice president, emphasised the importance of the championship to the youth of Arunachal Pradesh.

The event will include almost 500 boxers from 26 different states.The tournament would not only display the skills and talents of young boxers from across the country, but it would also serve as a platform for the players to exchange culture and ideas.The AABA-led local organising committee has stated its willingness to welcome players and officials from all states. Earlier on Thursday, Sports & Youth Affairs Secretary Abu Tayeng, Arunachal Olympic Association Secretary General Bamang Tago, and others presented Team Arunachal with the Boxing Sandos.