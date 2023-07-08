Aaranmula Valla Sadya: 500 feasts to be served this year starting July 23rd

The Aranmula Parthasarathy temple is set to kick off the historic Aranmula Valla Sadya, a grand feast celebrated annually, on July 23. Devotees will have the opportunity to offer sadya at the temple until October 2. The Palliyoda Seva Sangam and the Travancore Dewaswom Board are actively preparing for the crucial ritual at the temple.

According to Palliyoda Seva Sangam president KS Rajan and secretary Parthasarathy R Pillai, an estimated five hundred valla sadya offerings are expected this year. So far, 375 sadya bookings have been received, but the temple committee has decided to limit the number of feasts to twelve per day. Devotees express their gratitude by presenting the sadya as a symbol of their prayers being answered. Additionally, fifty-two regions will send Palliyodam or snake boats to visit the idol at the temple.

To ensure the quality of the valla sadya, the agriculture department and six panchayats will source organically cultivated vegetables. Access to the dining area will be granted only to those with passes issued by the Palliyoda Seva Sangam. Advance bookings will allow entry at a price of Rs 250 per person.

The highly anticipated Thiruvona thoni grand arrival is scheduled for August 29, followed by the Uthrattathi snake boat race on September 2. On September 6, the Ashtami Rohini valla sadya will take place. A meeting, chaired by Minister Veena George, will soon be held to discuss the event and the boat race.

However, there is a pressing issue with sand dunes hindering the river’s width and the traditional participation of snake boats in the valla sadya. The Palliyoda Seva Sangam officials have urged the state water authority to take necessary actions to remove the sand dunes. G Suresh Venpala serves as the vice president of the Palliyoda Seva Sangam, while Pradeep Cherukol is the joint secretary. VK Chandran is the convenor, and PR Shaji and MK Shashi Kumar serve as the publicity convenors.