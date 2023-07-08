DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

All schools will remain closed in this district from 10 to 17 July

Jul 8, 2023, 07:23 pm IST

Haridwar: All schools in Haridwar in Uttarakhand will remain closed from July 10 to 17. The  district administration ordered the closure of all schools from class 1-12, in view of Kanwar Mela. Separately, schools, colleges, and other educational institutes have been closed in Muzaffarnagar till 16 July in view of Kanwar Yatra.

Also Read: Foreign exchange reserves of India surge to $595.051 billion

The Kanwar yatra commenced on 4 July.  Kanwar Yatra is a significant ritual during the month of Sawan. People gather water from sacred rivers for this rite and place it in little mud pots known as Kanwars. Devotees don saffron-coloured clothes while carrying the holy water and walk on foot to visit temples dedicated to Lord Shiva and perform ‘jalabhishek’ on the occasion of Shiva Trayodashi.

 

Tags
shortlink
Jul 8, 2023, 07:23 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button