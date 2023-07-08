All schools will remain closed in this district from 10 to 17 July

Haridwar: All schools in Haridwar in Uttarakhand will remain closed from July 10 to 17. The district administration ordered the closure of all schools from class 1-12, in view of Kanwar Mela. Separately, schools, colleges, and other educational institutes have been closed in Muzaffarnagar till 16 July in view of Kanwar Yatra.

The Kanwar yatra commenced on 4 July. Kanwar Yatra is a significant ritual during the month of Sawan. People gather water from sacred rivers for this rite and place it in little mud pots known as Kanwars. Devotees don saffron-coloured clothes while carrying the holy water and walk on foot to visit temples dedicated to Lord Shiva and perform ‘jalabhishek’ on the occasion of Shiva Trayodashi.