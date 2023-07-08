Amarnath Yatra suspended for the second day due to inclement weather conditions

Amarnath Yatra was suspended for the second day in a row on Saturday due to bad weather, officials said, as rain continued to fall in most regions of Kashmir. Due to bad weather, the yatra remained suspended on both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes for the second day. They claimed that no pilgrim was permitted to approach the holy cave site this morning.

Due to the shutdown of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, new batches of pilgrims were not permitted to leave Jammu to begin their yatra, according to officials. The highway was closed owing to rain-induced landslides. On Friday, the yatra was halted along both routes due to heavy rains in various regions of Kashmir.

Heavy rains that began early on Friday forced the journey to be halted, and worshippers were stopped at the Baltal and Nunwan base camps. Following significant rain in the area, a landslip affected the Baltal segment of the yatra trail. However, there were no reports of any fatalities. The yatra will resume as the weather improves, according to officials.

So far, around 80,000 people have paid their respects at the hallowed cave sanctuary. On July 1, the 62-day yearly pilgrimage to the 3,888-meter-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas began from the twin roads of Pahalgam in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal. The yatra is expected to end on August 31.