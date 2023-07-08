ATS nabbed a suspect in Kutch for revealing BSF intelligence to ISI

On Saturday, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) destroyed a component of Pakistan’s ISI surveillance network in the state. Furthermore, the ATS apprehended one guy in Kutch for disclosing BSF intelligence. Nilesh Badiya has been recognised as the suspect.

According to preliminary findings, Nilesh was caught in a honeytrap and given classified information to Pakistan. He made touch with Aditi, an internet profile. Several critical BSF-related documents were given to Pakistan in exchange for money.

“Interrogation revealed that Nilesh Baliya, who has been working as a peon in the electrical department of CPW at BSF Battalion 59 headquarters Bhuj for the past five years, had made contact with a Pakistani woman agent named Aditi Tiwari via WhatsApp in January 2023,” ATS officials told a media person in Ahmedabad.

According to ATS authorities, from January 2023 to June 23, Nilesh sent secret information about ongoing and new construction in the BSF territory in exchange for which the Pakistani agent paid Rs 28,800 in installments through Paytm from numerous accounts.