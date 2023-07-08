Authority in UAE announces 50% discount on tickets to these tourist attractions

Sharjah: The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has announced offers for residents and tourists. The authority announced discounts of up to 50% on tickets to top attractions, exciting prizes and raffle draws, and educational and learning opportunities.

The authority announced discount on tickets of 7 family-friendly destinations, including 5 in the main city- Al Qasba, Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Heera Beach, Al Noor Island, Maraya Art Centre, The Chedi Al Bait Sharjah, Al Montazah Parks, Kshisha Park; Mleiha Archaeological Centre in the central region, and Khorfakkan Beach in the eastern region.