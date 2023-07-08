CBI detains 3 railway personnel after Balasore train mishap

In connection with the tragic Balasore train accident on June 2, which resulted in the loss of 293 lives, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made its first arrest on Friday. Senior Section Engineer (signal) Arun Kumar Mahanta, Section Engineer Mohammed Amir Khan, and Technician Pappu Kumar, all stationed in Balasore district, were apprehended. The accident occurred near Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha’s Balasore district, involving the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, and a stationary goods train.

The three individuals have been charged under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence). According to the chief railway safety commissioner’s investigation report, the accident was caused by a signal failure at the station. Improper maintenance of the signal on the north side and the nearby level crossing led the Coromandel Express to veer into the loop line and collide with the stationary goods train. The report also holds the officers on duty responsible for the lapses identified during the investigation.