Commodity Market: Gold prices remain firm

Mumbai: Gold prices remained unchanged in the commodity market. One gram of 22 carat gold costs Rs 5,415 while 24 carat gold is priced at Rs 5,907. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,320 in the Kerala market.

Also Read: Low-intensity earthquake hits Manipur

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 58,389 per 10 gram, down by Rs 16 or 0.03%. The previous close was recorded at Rs 58,401. Silver futures witnessed a downfall of Rs 54 or 0.08% and were retailing at Rs 70,285 per kg.In the global markets, price of spot gold held steady at $1,911.85 per ounce. The yellow metal was down 0.4% for the week. U.S. gold futures ticked up 0.1% to $1,917.70. Spot silver fell 0.2% to $22.6994 per ounce, platinum was little changed at $901.18. Palladium shed 0.2% to $1,238.87, but headed for a 1% weekly gain.