Congress Announces ‘Maun Satyagraha’ in Solidarity with Rahul

The Congress party has taken a significant step in showing their unwavering support for Rahul Gandhi by announcing a day-long “maun satyagraha” or silent protest. The protest is scheduled to take place on July 12 and will be held in front of Mahatma Gandhi statues located in state headquarters across the country.

The motive behind this protest is to express solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, who has faced what the Congress claims is an “erroneous” conviction and subsequent disqualification from the Lok Sabha. The conviction stems from a defamation case in which Gandhi was involved. However, the Congress party asserts that he has been unjustly targeted and unfairly disqualified from his parliamentary position.

K C Venugopal, the Congress general secretary (organisation), has sent a communication to all state unit chiefs of the party and key functionaries, urging them to participate in the silent protest. Venugopal’s letter was prompted by the recent dismissal of Gandhi’s plea for a stay on his conviction by the Gujarat High Court. The court’s decision has further fueled the determination of the Congress to stand in support of their leader.

Venugopal highlighted Gandhi’s consistent efforts in questioning and exposing the alleged relationship between Prime Minister Modi and industrialist Adani. He emphasized that Gandhi’s courageous pursuit of the truth has compelled the Prime Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to resort to what he calls “crooked measures,” ultimately resulting in Gandhi’s conviction and disqualification.

Despite facing these hardships, Gandhi has remained steadfast in his fight against the perceived abuse of power by Modi’s government. He continues to raise important issues that concern the people of the country. Venugopal acknowledged that the entire nation, not just the Congress party, has expressed condemnation of Gandhi’s conviction and disqualification. There is a collective resolve to stand with him in his noble fight for truth and justice.

Venugopal emphasized the need for unity and reiterated that Gandhi is not alone in this struggle. He called on all state units of the Congress party to organize a massive one-day silent protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statues, starting from 10 AM to 5 PM, on July 12, 2023. He urged the participation of senior leaders, Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of Legislative Assembly/Council (MLAs/MLCs), other elected representatives, and supporters in order to maximize the impact of the protest.

The recent dismissal of Gandhi’s plea by the Gujarat High Court was accompanied by comments from Justice Hemant Prachchhak, who noted that Gandhi is already facing multiple criminal cases across India. The court deemed the lower court’s decision to hand Gandhi a two-year jail term for his remarks as “just, proper, and legal.” This dismissal has only further galvanized the Congress party’s determination to support their leader in the face of these legal challenges.

The upcoming “maun satyagraha” organized by the Congress party serves as a powerful symbol of their unwavering support for Rahul Gandhi. It sends a message to the nation that Gandhi’s fight for truth and justice is not just his alone but a cause that resonates with scores of Congress members and millions of people across the country, irrespective of their political affiliations.