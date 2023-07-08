Dispute over Haryana forest ranger recruitment’s chest measurement requirement for women

Randeep Surjewala, a senior member of the Congress, called the new requirement to measure women’s chests for recruitment in the forest department a “Tughlaqi decree” while criticising the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana administration.

The Haryana government issued an order indicating that physical measuring tests for CET applicants will begin on July 12; this prompted criticism from the Congress Rajya Sabha MP. For the physical measuring exam for women applying for the positions of Forest Ranger, Deputy Forest Ranger, and Forester, it has been agreed to measure the chest.

Randeep Surjewala expressed his displeasure with the requirement on Twitter, writing, ‘On July 7, 2023, due notice has been provided specifying that the ‘unexpanded chest’ of the candidates for both of these seats should be 74 cm and the ‘expanded chest’ should be 79 cm. Does Khattar ji-Dushyant Chautala not realise that in Haryana, candidates are not measured for their ‘chest’ when hiring female police constables and female SI police? Does Khattar ji-Dushyant Chautala not realise that there is no accepted measurement for a woman’s ‘chest’ even inside the Central Police Organisation?’

The Congress Rajya Sabha MP questioned whether CM Khattar was aware that similar rules did not exist in the recruitment of the Central Reserve Police Force, describing the state government’s order as one ‘against daughters.’

The top member of Congress urged immediate action and the repeal of the rule. The criteria, in his opinion, were ‘stupid and cruel.’ He argued that the Haryana government should immediately repeal this rule and allow everyone candidate a chance.

Referring to the order dated July 7, Surjewala said, ‘Why this cruel, childish and stupid condition in the recruitment of Forest Ranger and Deputy Ranger to humiliate the daughters of Haryana? We demand that Khattar saheb should immediately apologise to the daughters of Haryana and withdraw this condition.’