Four persons killed in gun battles in Manipur

On Friday, four people were murdered in ongoing gunfights in Manipur, including a police commando. Around 1.30 a.m., a shootout occurred between Awang Leikei in Meitei-majority Bishnupur and Kangvai in Kuki-majority Churachandpur districts, killing three people — two from Churachandpur and one from Bishnupur — and injuring three others, all from Churachandpur. A adolescent was among the dead.

A bullet struck him on the Imphal-Churachandpur route in Bishnupur. Hundreds of locals, especially women and youth, flocked to the streets to protest his death. Students at the school where he studied also protested. In the evening, another police commando was murdered in a gunfight with unidentified individuals at the same site. In response to the difficult situation, additional columns were rushed to the scene. Meanwhile, a video on social media has gone viral showing one person being beaten and another being fired on by an unnamed group of people. Both were killed two to three days ago, according to local media. They were last seen on July 4th and were from the Imphal valley.