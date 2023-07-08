Haryana government approved an amendment in the affordable housing policy-2013

The Haryana government approved a modification to the Affordable Housing Policy-2013 on Friday, increasing the allotment prices for flat units under AGH projects. According to an official release, the cabinet convened here this evening under the supervision of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

“The cabinet approved an amendment to the Affordable Housing Policy – 2013 dated 19.08.2013…,” the statement added.

According to the amendment, the allotment rates for flat units under AGH (Affordable Group Housing) projects throughout the state of Haryana have been increased on average by 20% from previous rates,” it stated. As a result, the prices prescribed in clause -5(i) of this policy for the hyper and high potential zones–Gurugram, Faridabad, Panchkula, and Pinjore-Kalka–have been enhanced by Rs 800 per sq. feet on carpet area over the previous rate, totaling Rs 4,200. Due to modest demand, it is proposed that the carpet area for additional high and medium prospective towns be increased by Rs 700 sq. ft., respectively, to encourage colonisers to develop new projects.

On the same analogy, it is proposed that Rs 600 per sq. ft. on carpet area be increased for low potential towns,added the statement. These charges will be applied to all licences that have yet to be allotted.