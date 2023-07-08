In Bengal election violence, candidate’s daughter shot in forehead

In West Bengal’s Hooghly, during the panchayat elections, the daughter of an independent candidate was shot in the forehead, allegedly by Trinamool Congress activists. Today’s occurrence in Tarakeswar caused alarm among the area.

Trinamool, the party in power, has refuted the accusations. When Chandana Singh, 20, was sent to the Kolkata Medical College, her father, Pintu Singh, said that some thugs broke into his home and used a gun to attack him and his family members.

He claimed that during this time, the violence increased and his daughter was shot in the forehead.

Locals said that after being informed, the police did not act promptly to remove the bullets and bombs from the scene despite the discovery of bullet and bomb shells.

After being denied a ticket by the TMC, Pintu Singh made the decision to hold the election as an independent one.