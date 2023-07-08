In police encounter in Jharkhand, criminal among two injured

The police and two individuals, one of whom was a criminal, got into a fight on Friday night in Giridih, Jharkhand. Both injured individuals were sent to Dhanbad.

The police were informed that several miscreants were driving about in the vicinity. The patrol squad of the Dumri police station began pursuing the mentioned vehicle after receiving a tip.

The criminals opened fire on the police near Kolimaraman in the vicinity of the Mufassil police station, and the police returned fire in self-defense. The fast firing resulted in gunshot injuries to two victims.

An investigation into the situation has been launched by the police.