Low-intensity earthquake strikes UAE

Dubai: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Fujairah. According to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the earthquake hit Dhadna neighbourhood in the emirate at 10.51am. There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties.

Though such tremors are reported in the UAE at times, experts have earlier said residents have generally no reason to worry about earthquakes in the region. AS per experts, infrastructures in the country is designed to withstand such seismic occurrences.