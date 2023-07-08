Malayalis comprise half of Indian prisoners in Saudi Arabia’s Dammam jail

The number of Indians incarcerated in Saudi Arabia’s Dammam has seen a significant increase compared to the previous year, with a doubling of the figures. Notably, approximately 50% of the Indian prisoners in Dammam Central Prison are Malayalis, as reported by the Community Welfare volunteers from the Indian Embassy. Presently, out of the 400 Indian inmates in the prison, around 200 belong to the state of Kerala. In contrast, last year’s inmate count stood at 165 for Indians. The offenses leading to imprisonment vary, with the majority of cases related to liquor and drugs, while others involve murder and child abuse charges.

In one distressing case, a Malayali man convicted of abusing his own daughter will now serve a 15-year sentence, following an extension from the original three-year term. This development occurred despite his wife and daughter offering him a pardon. Additionally, a Malayali schoolboy, held on drug usage charges, will be released next year after serving a two-year sentence. However, another Malayali student, arrested alongside the schoolboy, remains incarcerated.

In recent news, a 23-year-old Malayali man is among the 12 Indians who are scheduled for release and repatriation next week. These individuals were arrested in different drug-related cases. The imminent return of these 12 individuals offers a glimmer of hope amidst the concerning rise in the number of Indian prisoners in Dammam’s jail.