Manipur violence: Mob sets two vehicle on fire; farmer shot at his field

As the violence in Manipur persisted, a farmer was shot and two vehicles were set on fire. On Saturday morning, the farmer was shot while working in his field in Phubala, Meitei-majority Bishnupur district. He was taken to the hospital. Even after the government established buffer zones to prevent conflicts, sporadic incidences of gunfire are recorded practically every day from locations between Kuki villages in the hills and Meitei villages in the valley. On Friday night, a mob set fire to two vehicles near Imphal’s Kangla fort, according to official sources. It also attempted to steal guns from police officers, but the officers foiled the attempt by firing rounds. There were no casualties reported. The Army was afterwards brought in to disperse the throng.

Another mob had formed in Imphal’s Palace Compound in the early hours of Saturday, but it was dispersed by the Army and the Rapid Action Force. On Friday, four people were killed in two separate shooting incidents along the Churachandpur-Bishnupur border, including a police commando and a youngster. According to official sources, two columns of the Army and the Assam Rifles arrived at the spot on Friday night to put an end to the bloodshed.The state government formed seven teams of ministers and MLAs to oversee relief camp supervision and management. Surprisingly, no Kuki legislator is on the team. There are 35 parliamentarians in all, including 25 Meiteis, eight Nagas, and two Meitei Pangals (Meitei Muslims).