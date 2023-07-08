Samsung launches Galaxy M34 5G in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Samsung Galaxy M34 5G has been launched in India. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is priced at Rs. 16,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs. 18,999. These are introductory prices with bank offers. Samsung has not specified the duration of this special launch offer. The handset comes in Midnight Blue, Prism Silver, and Waterfall Blue colours. The new Samsung Galaxy M34 5G smartphone will go on sale starting July 15 through the company website and on Amazon as part of the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M34 5G runs on Android 13-based One UI 5. Samsung is promising up to five years of security updates and four years of OS upgrades for the handset. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The panel has Gorilla Glass 5 protection as well. The handset is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G has a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS),a 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with 120-degree field of view and a third sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 13-megapixel camera at the front.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It has speakers with Dolby Atmos technology. The new smartphone houses a 6,000mAh battery