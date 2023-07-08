Tecno launches new 5G smartphone in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Tecno launched new 5G smartphone named ‘Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G’ in India. The 8GB + 512GB of Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G is priced at Rs. 29,999. It is available for purchase in India exclusively through Amazon in Serenity Blue colour.

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. The handset runs on Android 13-based HiOS 13 out-of-the-box.

Also Read: Samsung launches Galaxy M34 5G in India: Price, specifications

The phone comes with dual rear camera unit – a 50-megapixel RGBW primary camera with sensor-shift optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 108-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. There is a 32-megapixel front camera sensor. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. It also supports 4G, 5G, OTG, NFC, GPS and Bluetooth connectivity.