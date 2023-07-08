Toyota India announces price hike of up to 1%

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand in the country Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) decided to increase the price of its vehicles. The company has hiked the prices of its models by around 1%. The increase was announced in order to offset the impact of an increase in input cost.

Also Read: IRCTC launches ‘Uttar Bharat Darshan trip’: Details

Meanwhile, the company informed that it witnessed a YoY growth of 18.75% in June 2023. Sales improved YoY to 19,608 units in June. It was at 16,515 units in June. It was also a MoM growth of 1.18% when compared to 19,379 units sold in May 2023.