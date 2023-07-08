Try This Delicious Tomato Basil Soup Recipe for the Monsoon Season

Ingredients:

– 1 kg ripe tomatoes

– 1 onion, chopped

– 3-4 cloves of garlic, minced

– 1 carrot, diced

– 1 celery stalk, diced

– 4 cups vegetable broth

– 1/4 cup fresh basil leaves, chopped

– 2 tablespoons olive oil

– 1 teaspoon sugar

– Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. Start by blanching the tomatoes. Score a small ‘X’ on the bottom of each tomato. Bring a pot of water to boil and place the tomatoes in the boiling water for about 30 seconds. Then transfer them to a bowl of ice water to cool. Once cooled, peel off the skin and chop the tomatoes roughly.

2. Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and minced garlic, and sauté until they become translucent and fragrant.

3. Add the diced carrot and celery to the pot, and cook for another 3-4 minutes until they start to soften.

4. Now, add the chopped tomatoes to the pot, along with the vegetable broth. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and let it simmer for about 20 minutes to allow the flavors to meld.

5. After simmering, remove the pot from the heat and let it cool slightly. Using an immersion blender or a regular blender, puree the soup until smooth. Be careful when blending hot liquids to avoid any accidents.

6. Return the pureed soup to the pot, and stir in the fresh basil leaves. Season with sugar, salt, and pepper according to your taste. Simmer the soup for an additional 5 minutes to infuse the flavors.

7. Once ready, ladle the soup into bowls and serve hot. You can garnish with a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of fresh basil leaves, if desired. Accompany the soup with some crusty bread or croutons for added texture.

Enjoy this warm and flavorful Tomato Basil Soup on a rainy day during the monsoon season!