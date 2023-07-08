US to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions, NATO commits to membership

The recent announcement by the United States to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions has stirred both controversy and concern. The decision came as Ukraine is engaged in a counteroffensive against Russian forces that have occupied its territory since the invasion in February 2022. The cluster munitions are part of an $800 million security package, bringing the total U.S. military aid to over $40 billion since the invasion began.

The use of cluster munitions has been widely condemned by rights groups and prohibited by more than 100 countries. The weapons release numerous smaller bomblets that can cause indiscriminate harm over a wide area. Even after conflicts end, unexploded bomblets can continue to pose a threat to civilians. The transfer of these weapons raises concerns about the potential humanitarian impact.

While the United States has stated that Ukraine has provided written assurances regarding the careful use of cluster munitions to minimize risks to civilians, critics question the wisdom of providing such weapons in the first place. Human Rights Watch has accused both Russian and Ukrainian forces of using cluster munitions, resulting in civilian casualties.

The Russian Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, strongly criticized the U.S. decision, denouncing the “cruelty and cynicism” of transferring these weapons to Ukraine. The concern raised is that innocent civilians could be at risk for years due to unexploded submunitions.

In addition to the supply of cluster munitions, efforts are being made to bring Ukraine closer to NATO membership. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been engaging in diplomatic visits to various countries, including the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Turkey, and Bulgaria, to seek support for Ukraine’s NATO aspirations. Turkey’s President, Tayyip Erdogan, expressed his belief that Ukraine deserves NATO membership and pledged to work towards a negotiated end to the war.

However, the path to NATO membership for Ukraine remains uncertain. While NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reaffirmed his belief that Ukraine will become a member, divisions within the alliance persist. Some member countries are cautious about taking steps that could escalate tensions with Russia, and President Joe Biden acknowledged that there is no unanimity within NATO on Ukraine joining at this time.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has warned Russia regarding the Black Sea Grain Initiative, an agreement that facilitates the safe wartime passage of agricultural exports. Aid chief Martin Griffiths emphasized that if Russia does not agree to extend the deal, cooperation from Western states in helping Moscow with its exports may be jeopardized. The expiration of the deal on July 17 has prompted Russia to threaten withdrawal due to unmet demands for exporting its own grain and fertilizer.

Overall, the situation in Ukraine remains complex and uncertain. The supply of cluster munitions, ongoing diplomatic efforts for NATO membership, and potential disruptions to agricultural exports add to the challenges faced by the region. The outcomes of the upcoming NATO summit and the future trajectory of Ukraine’s relationship with NATO and Russia are yet to be determined.