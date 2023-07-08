Vietjet to begin direct flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Kerala

Ho Chi Minh City: Low-budget air carrier based in Vietnam, Viet jet will launched direct flights to Kerala, India. The airline will operate direct flights connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Kochi in Kerala. The flight service will begin from August 12. Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai announced this.

The airline will operate 4 flights every week – on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. The flights from Kochi will depart at 11.50 p.m. (local time) and land in Ho Chi Minh City at 6.40 a.m. (local time). The return flights will depart from Ho Chi Minh City at 7.20 p.m. (local time) and arrive in Kochi at 10.50 p.m. (local time).

Vietjet’s new route is expected to bring about 10,000 more passengers from the southern region of India to Vietnam in 2023.