19th Asian Games: Swimming Federation of India announces 23-member team

New Delhi: Swimming Federation of India (SFI) has announced the Indian squad for the forthcoming 19th Asian Games. Asiad will be held at Hangzhou, China in September this year. SFI announced a 23-member team for aquatic disciplines-swimming and diving.

Swimming (Men): Aneesh S Gowda, Advait Page, Aryan Nehra, Anand AS, Kushagra Rawat, Likith SP, Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj, Tanish George Mathew, Utkarsh Santosh Patil, Vishal Grewal and Virdhawal Khade.

Also Read: Canada Open: Lakshya Sen enter finalĀ

Swimming (Women): Anannya Nayak, Dinidhi Desinghu, Hashika Ramchandran, Linyesha AK, Maana Patel, Nina Venkatesh, Palak Joshi, Shivangi Sarma, Vritti Agarwal.

Diving: Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi and Heman London Singh.