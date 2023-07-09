4-year-old critically injured in stray dog attack in Thiruvananthapuram

In a distressing incident, a four-year-old child named Roslin sustained severe injuries in a stray dog attack at Mampally near Anchuthengu, the capital city of Kerala. The little girl was attacked by a stray dog right in front of her own house, resulting in deep wounds on her face and neck. Fortunately, the neighbors swiftly came to her rescue, and she is now receiving medical treatment at the prestigious Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Unfortunately, this was not an isolated case. In another incident that took place in Adoor, Pathanamthitta, three individuals, including a five-year-old girl named Praneesha, were also attacked by a stray dog. The terrifying incident occurred inside their own home in Choorakkad. Praneesha, along with Ponnamma (55) and Radhamani (63), sought treatment at the General Hospital in Adoor.

Tragically, just last month, a speech-impaired 11-year-old boy named Nihal Nishad fell victim to a pack of stray dogs in Muzhappilangad, located in the Kannur district. Nihal’s lifeless body was discovered approximately 500 meters away from his residence, showcasing the brutality of the attack.

Stray dog attacks have become distressingly common in Kerala, and this issue demands urgent attention. Merely a week ago, an eight-year-old boy was attacked by a stray dog right in front of his own house in Mampad, Malappuram, serving as a grim reminder of the persisting threat these animals pose to the safety of the local residents.