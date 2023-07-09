Amarnath yatra resumed from base camps after three days

The Amarnath yatra started on Sunday from the Panjtarni and Sheshnag base camps after being halted for three days owing to adverse weather in Kashmir, according to officials.

Authorities reported that as soon as the skies cleared above the cave shrine, they opened the gates and allowed the stranded worshippers to pray at the naturally created ice-lingam in the south Kashmir Himalayas. “Those devotees who had already performed ‘darshan’ have been allowed to return to Baltal base camp,” a senior official at Panjtarni base camp informed.

Meanwhile, the Army has housed over 700 Amarnath pilgrims at its camp in Qazigund, Anantnag district, after they became stuck in the valley due to severe rains.