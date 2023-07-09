BJP alleges, Arvind Kejriwal kept AAP workers on Delhi government’s payroll

The BJP said on Saturday that the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government had hired AAP members as government employees amid the investigation into the Delhi liquor policy scam.

Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the AAP and the Chief Minister of Delhi, is accused of giving members of his party government positions by Sudhanshu Trivedi, the BJP’s national spokesperson.

The BJP spokeswoman claimed at a press conference that AAP members were employed by the Delhi government but were actually working for Kejriwal, notably his social media team.

He further slammed the AAP, claiming that Kejriwal, who had previously declared war on corruption, was now totally engulfed in it.