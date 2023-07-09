Bountiful Monsoonal Rains Bridge India’s Rainfall Deficit in 8 Days

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the first eight days of July brought abundant rainfall to various parts of India, effectively eliminating the country’s rainfall deficit. The cumulative rainfall for the monsoon season now stands at 243.2 mm, exceeding the normal of 239.1 mm by 2 percent.

Regional variations in rainfall exist, as per the latest IMD data. The eastern and northeastern regions have experienced a rainfall deficiency of 17 percent, with 375.3 mm compared to the normal of 454 mm. On the other hand, north India has seen a remarkable 59 percent excess rainfall, with 199.7 mm surpassing the normal of 125.5 mm.

In central India, an area heavily reliant on monsoonal rains for farming, the rainfall has reached 264.9 mm, exceeding the normal of 255.1 mm by 4 percent.

In south India, the rainfall deficiency has decreased from 45 percent to 23 percent.

By the end of June, the cumulative rainfall across the country was 148.6 mm, marking a 10 percent deficit compared to the normal precipitation. However, the recent rains have brought significant improvement to the overall situation.

The IMD initially predicted normal rainfall in July, ranging from 94 to 106 percent of the long-period average. However, below-normal precipitation is expected in certain areas of northwest, northeast, and southeast peninsular India.

The incessant rains in northwest India since Saturday have shattered previous records in several places. Delhi, for instance, witnessed 153 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest for a single day in July since 1982. Likewise, Chandigarh and Ambala reported record-breaking rainfall of 322.2 mm and 224.1 mm, respectively.

Numerous areas in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, coastal Karnataka, and Gujarat have also witnessed “heavy to very heavy” precipitation.