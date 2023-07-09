Canada Open: Lakshya Sen enter final

Toronto: In badminton, Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen entered the men’s singles final of Canada Open Badminton tournament. Lakshya Sen defeated Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto by ‘21-17, 21-14’ in the semi-final.

He is reaching his first BWF World Tour final after almost a year. Sen will face Li Shifeng of China in the final.

Earlier, Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi beat P.V. Sindhu in the Women’s Singles semi-final by ‘21-14, 21-15’.