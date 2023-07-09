China experience a concerning rise in suicide rates among young people as academic pressure takes its toll

China is witnessing a troubling increase in suicide rates among young people, prompting researchers to advocate for a specialized program targeting the academic pressure they face.

Although the absolute numbers may appear small, the statistics reveal a significant rise compared to the declining trend observed across all age groups in the country. The Fortune reported on the factors contributing to this surge, the prevalence of mental disorders among students, and the urgent need for targeted intervention programs.

A study conducted by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention showed an annual increase of nearly 10% in suicides among children aged five to 14 from 2010 to 2021. Similarly, suicide rates among individuals aged 15 to 24 initially experienced a decline of 7% until 2017, but then sharply rose by almost 20% over the following four years.

These figures stand in contrast to the overall suicide rate in the country, which decreased by 5.3% annually during the same period, thanks to a nationwide mental health program.

Intense competition in the education system has been identified as a significant cause of mental distress and heightened suicide risks among children and adolescents in China. A national survey conducted in 2022 revealed that half of the individuals diagnosed with depressive disorder in the country were students. The relentless pursuit of academic success has taken a toll on their mental well-being, necessitating immediate attention and effective interventions.

In response to the alarming increase in youth suicides, researchers have urged the government to prioritize the development of programs specifically tailored to children and adolescents. They emphasize the importance of adopting best practices from other countries and implementing early identification strategies to promptly detect suicidal behavior.

Addressing mental health concerns and providing adequate support systems for young individuals should be a top priority for the government. China’s youth has long been immersed in intense competition driven by the aspiration to excel academically and secure promising job opportunities after graduation.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which lasted for three years and included intermittent lockdowns across the country, further exacerbated the pressure on young people. College campuses, in particular, faced numerous restrictions and disruptions, compounding the stress and uncertainty experienced by students. Additionally, record levels of youth unemployment have added to the existing challenges, intensifying feelings of hopelessness and desperation.