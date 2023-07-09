Commodity Market: Gold prices remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,640 per 8 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal gained by Rs 320 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 58,389 per 10 gram, down by Rs 16 or 0.03%. The previous close was recorded at Rs 58,401. Silver futures witnessed a downfall of Rs 54 or 0.08% and were retailing at Rs 70,285 per kg.

In the global markets, price of spot gold held steady at $1,911.85 per ounce. The yellow metal was down 0.4% for the week. U.S. gold futures ticked up 0.1% to $1,917.70. Spot silver fell 0.2% to $22.6994 per ounce, platinum was little changed at $901.18. Palladium shed 0.2% to $1,238.87, but headed for a 1% weekly gain.