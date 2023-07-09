Disputes during Eritrean festival in Germany, 26 injured, 200 arrested

Up to 26 police officers suffered injuries, according to German police, on Saturday following disturbances at an Eritrean cultural festival in the western city of Giessen, around 50 kilometres north of Frankfurt. 200 festivalgoers were temporarily detained by the police.

As groups of Eritreans opposed to the dictatorial ruler of the African nation attempted to force their way into the incident, police claimed that bottles were thrown at them and smoke bombs were launched.

According to DW News, over 1,000 police officers, water cannons, pepper spray, and helicopters have been deployed in the city to contain the situation.

200 or so people attended the protest against the festival. While the operation is going on, the public is being advised to stay away from Giessen’s centre by police spokesperson Christopher Pfaff.

Violence has occurred during the Eritrean celebration in central Hesse before. Around 100 people attacked volunteers and attendees at the event in August of last year, according to Bild, resulting in numerous injuries.

The festival’s organisers have been charged with having ties to Isaias Afwerki, the dictator who has ruled Eritrea since it gained independence from Ethiopia about 30 years ago, and his dictatorial regime.

This year’s violence during the festival is thought to have been started by opposition figures in Eritrea.

Due to its involvement in local conflicts, especially abuses in the war in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray area, Eritrea has been the focus of international sanctions.