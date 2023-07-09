FIR Filed against Digvijaya Singh for Controversial Post on Former RSS Chief Golwalkar

The Indore police have registered a case against Digvijaya Singh, a Congress veteran, for allegedly sharing a controversial post on social media about former RSS chief MS Golwalkar, according to an official statement on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized Congress leaders for spreading “misinformation” and inciting social hatred by sharing a “false” post about Golwalkar. Chouhan emphasized that Golwalkar dedicated his life to bridging social divides and fostering harmony.

A state Congress leader defended Digvijaya Singh, stating that he shared factual information based on a book, asserting that the BJP cannot silence their party’s voice.

Golwalkar, also known as ‘Guruji,’ served as the RSS chief from 1940 to 1973. Digvijaya Singh tweeted a picture of a page containing controversial quotes attributed to Golwalkar, including remarks about prefering British rule over equal rights for Dalits, backward classes, and Muslims.

Following the post, a senior RSS functionary accused Digvijaya Singh of sharing a manipulated image and spreading baseless claims that aim to create social disharmony. The RSS official emphasized that Golwalkar dedicated his life to eradicating social discrimination.

Based on a complaint filed by a lawyer and RSS worker, an FIR was registered against Digvijaya Singh under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including promoting enmity between different groups, forgery, defamation, and statements conducing to public mischief.

The Indore Police Commissioner stated that the case was registered in response to a complaint alleging that Singh attributed remarks to Golwalkar that he never made. Further investigation will be conducted to determine the validity of the charges against Digvijaya Singh.

The complainant alleged that Singh’s post on Golwalkar hurt the religious sentiments of Sangh workers and the Hindu community.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Chouhan condemned the false propaganda and expressed his frustration with Congress leaders’ habit of spreading misinformation and hatred without verifying facts. He emphasized Golwalkar’s commitment to social unity and criticized the attempt to create social hatred by sharing a false image of Golwalkar.

Digvijaya Singh defended his post, claiming that he shared facts from an English book and that the case would not hold up in court. He accused the BJP and police of favoring complaints from their own party workers while ignoring those from the Congress.