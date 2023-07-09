Football icon Luis Suarez, Barcelona’s legendary striker, passes away at 88

Former Barcelona and Inter Milan midfielder, Luis Suarez, who was the only Spanish-born men’s footballer to have won the Ballon d’Or, has passed away at the age of 88, as confirmed by both clubs on Sunday.

Suarez, who joined Barcelona in 1955, achieved the prestigious Ballon d’Or award after leading the Catalan team to a league and cup double in 1959. His contributions extended to the Spanish national team, earning 32 caps and being part of the victorious squad in the 1964 European Championship.

Barcelona expressed their condolences, stating, “Luis Suarez Miramontes died this Sunday in Milan at the age of 88. Affectionately known as ‘Luisito,’ he is considered by everyone to be one of the best players in the history of Spanish football, as well as being a key part of Barca in the second half of the 1950s.”

Suarez later joined Inter Milan in 1961, where he enjoyed remarkable success, securing three Serie A titles, two European Cups, and two Intercontinental Cups during his nine-year tenure. Inter paid tribute, saying, “Saying goodbye to Luisito leaves us with a profound sadness: nostalgia for his perfect and incomparable football, which inspired generations, is combined with the memory of a unique footballer and a great, great Inter player. We will miss him, because as Helenio Herrera preached, ‘If you don’t know what to do, give the ball to Suarez.’”

After retiring as a player in 1973, Suarez pursued a career in coaching. He managed teams such as Inter, Deportivo La Coruna, Cagliari, and SPAL. Additionally, he took charge of the Spanish national team from 1988 to 1991, leading them past the group stage in the 1990 World Cup.

It’s worth noting that although Alfredo di Stefano, who won the Ballon d’Or in 1957 and 1959, was born in Argentina, he obtained Spanish nationality in 1956.