For ‘inciting people’ with ex-RSS chief poster, police filed complaint against Digvijaya Singh

An official said on Sunday that the Indore police had filed a complaint against Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh for allegedly uploading a contentious tweet about former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) president MS Golwalkar on social media.

An FIR was filed against Singh on Saturday night under Indian Penal Code sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion, race, place of birth, or residence), 469 (forgery with intent to damage reputation), 500 (defamation), and 505 (statements encouraging public mischief) in response to a complaint made by local attorney and RSS activist Rajesh Joshi.

Joshi said in his complaint that Singh had posted a contentious poster on Facebook with the name and image of ‘Guruji’ (as Golwalkar was known by) to stir hatred among Dalits, members of the underprivileged sections, Muslims, and Hindus. This claim was supported by the police report.

According to the FIR filed by police in Madhya Pradesh, the complaint stated Singh’s Facebook post about Golwalkar allegedly offended the religious sentiments of Sangh workers and the entire Hindu community.

A local Sangh official said that Singh had posted a ‘false and unwarranted post’ about Golwalkar on social media in an effort to damage the organization’s reputation.

Singh tweeted a picture on Saturday of a page with multiple contentious quotes attributed to the former RSS chief, also known as Guruji to his admirers.

According to a remark from Golwalkar, he would prefer to live under British control than see Muslims, Dalits, and other backward people receive equal rights. He was also accused of making several other contentious remarks.

Sunil Ambekar, a senior RSS official and the head of the organization’s publicity division, accused the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh of uploading a ‘photoshopped’ image after seeing the post.

He added that ‘Guruji’ never said anything like that, that it was unfounded, and that it was intended to foment social unrest.

He stated that he had dedicated his life to removing discrimination in society.

Golwalkar, who led the RSS from 1940 until 1973, had the longest tenure as its leader.