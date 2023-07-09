Honor launches Honor Pad X8 Pro: Details

Mumbai: Honor Pad X8 Pro has been launched in China. The tablet is offered in three RAM and two storage configurations. Honor Pad X8 Pro price in China starts at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,500) for the 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The tablet is also available in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB configurations priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,700), CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 15,900), and CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,200), respectively. It is sold in Starry Gray, Sky Blue, and Coral Purple (translated from Chinese) colours.

The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 685 4G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It is equipped with an 11.5-inch 2K (2,000 x 1,200 pixels) TFT LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut. The tablet runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1 out-of-the-box.

The Honor Pad X8 Pro houses a 7,250mAh battery. The Honor Pad X8 Pro is equipped with a 5-megapixel rear camera, as well as a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It is equipped with six speakers. The tablet also includes an ambient light sensor, an accelerometer, and a gravity sensor.