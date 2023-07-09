Huawei launches Nova Y71: Details

Mumbai: Huawei Nova Y71 has been launched in South Africa. The 8GB + 128GB RAM storage model of Huawei Nova Y71 is priced at ZAR 4,999 (roughly Rs. 21,900). The handset is available in Gold and Black colours.

The smartphone sports a 6.75-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) TFT LCD screen. The handset comes preinstalled with EMUI 12 out-of-the-box. The phone’s processor hasn’t been revealed yet but it packs 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

The Huawei Nova Y71 houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. It also features an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include support for dual SIM 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C, and GPS. It is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and supports 22.5W wired charging over a USB Type-C port.