India launch date of Fire-Boltt Destiny smartwatch announced; Details

Mumbai: India based consumer tech brand, Fire-Boltt has announced the launch date of its Destiny smartwatch. The wearable will launch in India on July 11. The Fire-Boltt Destiny smartwatch is currently listed on the official Fire-Boltt website. It comes in four colours — Beige, Black, Pink, and Silver. The company is yet to reveal the price.

The new smartwatch sports a 1.39-inch (360×360 pixels) full-touch HD display. It comes with a round dial with a metal body and a stainless-steel design. The watch supports Bluetooth calling, enabling users to make and receive phone calls without using their smartphones. It also has an in-built mic and speaker. The smartwatch comes equipped with AI voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri.

It offers several smart health trackers like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate sensors, female health tracker, and sleep monitoring. It also support 123 sports modes including running, cycling, swimming, and more. It features multiple customizable cloud-based watch faces to choose from.

The Fire-Boltt Destiny has an inbuilt music player, remote camera control, an alarm, a timer, a stopwatch, a weather forecast, and sedentary reminders.