IndiGo announces direct flights to this international destination: Details

Mumbai: Leading private air carrier in the country, IndiGo has announced direct flights to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. The airline will operate direct flights between Delhi and Baku starting on August 11, 2023.

The Delhi-Baku direct flight, numbered 6E 1803, will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The flight will depart Delhi at 20:20 and arrive in Baku at 23:50. The return flight, numbered 6E 1804, will fly on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, departing Baku at 01:40 and reaching Delhi at 07:10.

IndiGo the only Indian air carrier that operate direct flight services to Baku, Tbilisi, Jakarta, and Nairobi. With the addition of Baku, IndiGo now serves 30 international destinations and a total of 108 destinations worldwide.

IndiGo will also operate three-times-weekly services between Delhi and Tbilisi from August 8. Additionally, the airline will launch direct daily services between Mumbai and Jakarta from August 7, becoming the first carrier to offer this route.