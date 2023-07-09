Man trapped under soil inside a well in Kerala; rescue efforts continue

Despite rescue attempts continuing overnight, a 55-year-old man stuck in earth inside a well near Vizhinjam here for nearly 24 hours has yet to be pulled out on Sunday morning, raising concerns about his survival.

Officials from the fire and rescue services, as well as the police, stated that efforts to extract the man, a Tamil Nadu resident, had proceeded throughout the night, but had not been successful as of yet. According to authorities, the soil fell on Maharajan, who has lived in the district for numerous years, when he was installing rings inside a well at Mukkola near Vizhinjam.

On Saturday, at 9.30 a.m., information about the occurrence was obtained. Vizhinjam police, fire workers, and locals are still working to remove soil from the nearly 100-foot-deep well in order to get him out.