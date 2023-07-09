New set of guidelines to curb smuggling and anti-national activities in 9 states and 2 union Territories

The government has given directives to nine states and two union territories with marine borders to defend their borders with a new set of guidelines to combat smuggling and anti-national activity. According to sources, the Ministry of Home Affairs is awaiting responses and status updates on the directive issued in March of this year from the majority of the states, which have been asked not only to enforce stringent compliance at the ports under their control, but also to increase surveillance and tighten security along their respective coastlines in order to reduce instances of drug and arms smuggling and other illegal activities. A comparable notice was issued in 2016.

The decision is particularly significant in light of the Indian Ports Bill 2022, a draught of which was given by the government in mid-2022 for ideas and is still in the works. The Bill seeks to remove the outdated 110-year-old Act dealing to ports, which was enacted in 1908, in order to prevent and control pollution at ports, maintain compliance with the country’s obligations under marine treaties, and increase surveillance and security.