Red alert issued for Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua and Samba districts

On Sunday, a red warning was issued for Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua and Samba districts, as well as lower catchment areas, due to continuous rainfall in the region for the third day in a row. The meteorological department issued the alert after receiving information from several places that the water level in rivers and streams had crossed the danger mark this morning.

“A red warning has been issued for Kathua, Samba, and other lower catchment areas in the Jammu region, as the risk of flooding and flash flooding has increased significantly. All parties involved are advised to remain vigilant over the next 24 hours,” a meteorology agency spokeswoman warned.