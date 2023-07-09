Skoda launches Kushaq Matte Edition in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Skoda Auto India has launched the Kushaq Matte Edition in the Indian markets. The Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition is priced at Rs 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.0 TSI manual variant. The 1.0 TSI automatic is priced at Rs 17.79 lakh. The 1.5 TSI is priced at Rs 18.19 lakh for the manual option while the DSG is priced at Rs 19.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition features s 10-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats, sunroof, six speakers and much more.

The 1.0 TSI produces 115bhp and comes mated to a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. The larger 1.5 TSI motor is offered with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG. This engine produces 150bhp.