Two persons killed after a landslide hit a passenger bus

A landslip struck a passenger bus in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda area on Sunday, killing two people, according to a senior police officer. The bus was caught in a landslip caused by rainfall near the village of Bhangroo on the Thathri-Gandoh route, according to Superintendent of Police, Bhaderwah, Vinod Sharma.

According to him, a rescue attempt was begun, and three stranded passengers were transported to Gandoh hospital, where Amir Sohail of Kahara and Mudassar Ali of Changa-Bhalessa were pronounced dead. Shahid Hussain of Kuntwara village has been hospitalised.