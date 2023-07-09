UCC to decide fate of the main political parties in tribal dominated state

With state elections approaching, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will most likely determine the fate of the major political parties in Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. As the discussion over common law heats up, numerous tribal bodies in all of these states have come out strongly against it, claiming that it will violate community norms and traditions, which are protected by constitutional provisions.

While the Mizoram legislature passed a resolution against any attempt to apply the UCC, tribal groups in other states have pointed out that the communities are protected by the Constitution’s Fifth and Sixth Schedules. While the BJP is attempting to limit the damage by signalling that tribal people in some states will be exempt from the legislation, the Congress sees an opportunity, particularly in Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram, where it is seeking to unseat the saffron party.

The pushback from tribal organisations on UCC will be a source of concern for the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP administration in Madhya Pradesh, which has 47 seats designated for Scheduled Tribes. The party secured only 16 seats in the 2018 assembly election, a significant decrease from 31 seats in 2013. The state has the highest tribal population in the country, accounting for 21.5 percent of the total.