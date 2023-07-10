21,000 trees would be axed in J&K for the construction of National Highway

Concerning environmentalists and climate activists, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to cut down over 21,000 trees in Jammu and Kashmir to build the 670-kilometer Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Motorway. In response to an RTI request from Jammu-based RTI activist Raman Sharma, NHAI has revealed that 21,483 trees will be chopped between Kunjwani and Sidhra, as well as Sidhra to Ban Toll sections of the Jammu-Katra Motorway in the Jammu region.

According to the NHAI response, 11,946 trees will be felled under Jammu Forest Division on 13.4 km between Kunjwani and Sidhra Section, 1,781 trees on 15.3 km between Sidhra and Ban Toll Section, and 7,756 trees on 15.6 km between Domel and Katra.

Trees must be felled under the supervision of the J&K State Forest Department. Of the 21,483 trees to be felled, 8,150 have already been felled, and the remaining 13,332 will be down in stages. Aside from the removal of over 21,000 trees, about 716 Kanals (36.2511 Hectares) of forest land from the Jammu and Reasi Forest divisions would be transferred to NAHI for non-forestry activities and the construction of the Jammu-Katra Motorway.