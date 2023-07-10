500 teachers to get trained in reputed foreign national institutions

According to an official statement issued here on Sunday, 500 teachers from government-run colleges and polytechnic colleges in Rajasthan will now be allowed to attend training courses at famous institutions in the country and overseas. According to the statement, the selected teachers will learn about new technologies and innovations that can be used while instructing kids.

According to the statement, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal for the ‘Teacher Interface for Excellence’ (TIE) project in this regard.In the fiscal year 2023-24, Rs 23.50 crore will be spent on research and training facilities under the plan. The program’s parameters will be announced soon, according to the announcement.

The TIE programme enables teachers to receive training at top overseas institutions with QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) rankings ranging from 1 to 100, as well as national institutions with NIRF (National Institute Ranking Framework) rankings ranging from 1 to 100. “Teachers will be familiarised and trained with excellent educational policies and programmes.” This will promote quality teaching and research in higher education in the state,” according to the statement.

This plan will serve to improve the quality of education and research in Rajasthan’s higher educational institutions, as well as strengthen their performance in the grading supplied by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), according to the statement.The TIE training programmes would last between one and six months, according to the government.