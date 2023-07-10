A dog unexpectedly finds a new population of rare native rodents on the outskirts of Australia’s Melbourne

According to Australian Associated Press, a detection dog has unexpectedly found a new population of rare native rodents on the outskirts of Melbourne, Australia.

The previously undocumented population of broad-toothed rats was discovered by a four-year-old Labrador named Moss during a search at Coranderrk Bushland near Healesville Sanctuary.

While searching, Moss alerted his trainer to an area with grass-filled animal waste that was bright green in color.

Zoos Victoria scientists later confirmed that the population discovered was of the broad-toothed rat species, known for its chubby cheeks, fluffy fur, and short tail.

The species is primarily nocturnal and shy, which is why it had remained hidden from researchers. However, a subsequent survey of the area revealed the presence of three of these animals.

This newly discovered population is the closest known to Melbourne and is the only one in Australia behind a predator-proof fence.

Sakib Kazi from Zoos Victoria described the rats as notoriously difficult to trap but also adorable, challenging anyone to resist falling in love with their cute faces.

Dr. La Toya Jamieson, a wildlife detection dog officer, explained that Moss was trained to associate the smell of broad-toothed rat scat with positive reinforcement such as pats, cuddles, and food. This training enabled him to locate the rodents.

Moss has been further trained using live rats to potentially assist in the recovery of the creatures in case they face threats from bushfires.

The broad-toothed rat population has been declining due to factors such as predators like foxes and cats, habitat destruction, bushfires, and climate change.

Last year, the species was discovered in Victoria for the first time in over three decades at Wilson’s Promontory.

The discovery of this new population by Moss highlights the valuable role that detection dogs can play in conservation efforts and understanding the distribution of rare and elusive species.