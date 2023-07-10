A homeless man discovered living in an underground utility vault in Los Angeles

In a surprising incident near the Japanese American National Museum (JANM) in Los Angeles, a homeless man was found living in an underground utility vault.

Security cameras captured the unidentified man lifting the panels of the vault and disappearing into the underground space, raising concerns about safety hazards and unauthorized access to public utility areas, according to the Hindustan Times.

Security guards at the museum were astonished as they witnessed the homeless man accessing the underground vault and disappearing underground. They immediately informed the museum’s director of security, expressing their concerns about the man’s actions. Museum officials were unaware of how long he had been there or the extent of his access, raising the possibility of recurring incidents.

As the homelessness crisis worsens in Los Angeles, individuals are seeking unconventional living spaces, including underground utility vaults. Although these vaults are typically inaccessible to the public and intended for utility equipment storage, the dire circumstances faced by many homeless individuals have driven them to seek shelter wherever possible, even in hazardous areas.

While the specific vault in question did not provide direct access to the museum, officials emphasized the potential dangers and fire hazards associated with someone occupying such spaces. The presence of gas and electrical lines within the vault raised concerns about accidents and fires, prompting the museum to prioritize the safety of visitors, staff, and volunteers and take decisive action.

After witnessing the man accessing the vault for the second time, museum security contacted the police, leading to the arrest of the 30-year-old trespasser. He was charged with trespassing and battery on a police officer after allegedly assaulting one of the responding LAPD officers. The police found drugs and a plastic gun in his belongings, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

In response to the incident, the LA Department of Water and Power announced plans to seal the two vaults that the man had accessed. This measure aims to prevent further unauthorized entry and mitigate safety risks. However, this incident highlights the broader challenge faced by California and its significant homeless population, emphasizing the need for comprehensive solutions to effectively address the crisis.